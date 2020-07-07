Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA arrests Pulwama resident for Feb 2019 attack on CRPF convoy

The NIA has arrested one more person for allegedly providing logistical support including high-end mobile phones used in hatching the conspiracy and planning the 2019 attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel lost their lives in South Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:19 IST
NIA arrests Pulwama resident for Feb 2019 attack on CRPF convoy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA has arrested one more person for allegedly providing logistical support including high-end mobile phones used in hatching the conspiracy and planning the 2019 attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel lost their lives in South Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday. Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora of Pulwama district, is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the attack. He was produced before a designated court in Jammu on Monday which remanded him in 10 days of NIA custody.

Kuchey, who owns a sawmill, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after evidence pointed out that the hatchers of the conspiracy including the lone suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar stayed at his residence in Pulwama in South Kashmir. They said he had allowed the terrorists to use his house as a hideout and also provided them with the high-end mobile phones used for communication with Pakistan-based handlers of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

One of mobile phones was used by Dar for recording his last video, they said. On February 14 last year, the suicide bomber blew himself up next to a CRPF bus, which was part of a 78-vehicle convoy carrying over 2,500 personnel on their way from Jammu to Srinagar. Forty CRPF personnel were killed. The NIA said that Kuchey is a "terror associate" of Jaish and he had introduced the perpetrators of the crime to other overground workers during their stay at his residence.

The mobile phones were also used by the planners to give final touches before carrying out the deadly attack, the NIA said. The probe into the Pulwama terror strike had virtually reached a dead end with five persons, who were either conspirators or executors of the ghastly attack, being eliminated by security forces in various encounters.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Govt

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world. The countrys COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,...

99 test positive, Chhattisgarh COVID-19 count touches 3,415

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,415 after 99 people, including eight police and five Border Security Force BSF personnel, tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 84 patients were discharged...

Namami Gange phase-2 to begin in 2022, bidding process to start in 3 months

The bidding process for projects under the second phase of the Namami Gange mission will start in the next three months, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga Rajiv Mishra said on Tuesday. The funding for the second pha...

U.S., S.Korean officials to discuss N.Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for wide-ranging talks, overshadowed by Pyongyangs insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020