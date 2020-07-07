Left Menu
Reserving 75% pvt jobs for locals in Hry won’t hit employed workers: Dushyant Chautala

With Haryana government planning to bring an ordinance to reserve 75 per cent of private sector jobs in the state for local candidates, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the new law will not affect the already employed workers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With Haryana government planning to bring an ordinance to reserve 75 per cent of private sector jobs in the state for local candidates, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the new law will not affect the already employed workers. "Nobody who is already employed is going to lose the job," said Chautala, who is also the state's industries minister, seeking to ward off fears on the government's plans.

He said the new condition will apply to new appointments only after the ordinance is promulgated and notified. The deputy chief minister said the government's main objective is to make more and more youths of the state employable by skilling them.

If suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of job, a provision will be made in the law for the labor commissioner to allow firms to hire candidates from outside the state. The people who are already working in state's industries need not panic at all as they will not be removed from their jobs, he added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, said the state government is laying special emphasis on skilling youths to make them employable. He made the remark while interacting with the beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during a webinar organized here on Tuesday by the newly formed Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Haryana. The chief minister had on Monday said the state Cabinet has approved a proposal for drafting "Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020" to address the unemployment of local population on priority basis. It aims at reserving 75 per cent of new jobs with salaries less than Rs 50,000 a month in private firms, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and partnership firms for local youths, he had added.

The draft ordinance is to be placed before the Cabinet in its next meeting. Providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs to local youths was a key poll promise of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, which is a coalition partner of the BJP government in Haryana.

