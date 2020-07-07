Left Menu
Development News Edition

Letter 'proposing' a 'ventilator-equipped hospital' inside Bihar CM's house goes viral

It would, thus, not be appropriate to comment." However, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, came out with a video message claiming that a "cruel joke" is being played on the people who have been left "at the mercy of God" by the government, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be reaching its peak in Bihar. "The chief minister got himself tested and special arrangements were made to ensure that the reports come out within two hours,” he said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:39 IST
Letter 'proposing' a 'ventilator-equipped hospital' inside Bihar CM's house goes viral

A communication purportedly issued by a government hospital in Patna about establishing a "ventilator-equipped hospital" inside the chief minister's official residence here, went viral on social media on Tuesday. The purported letter dated July 7 and signed by the Superintendent of the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) refers to "instructions received over phone from Additional Secretary, Health" with regard to preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 infection.

While PMCH Superintendent Vimal Karak could not be reached for clarifications, officials at the Chief Minister’s 1, Anney Marg residence expressed surprise over the communication. When asked about the letter, which also assigned duty roster to physicians, anaesthesia experts and nurses who would ensure that the "ventilator-equipped hospital" remained functional round the clock, the officials, on the condition of anonymity, said medical professionals do visit VVIP quarters.

They, however, seemed perplexed over what the hospital authority meant by a "ventilator-equipped hospital inside the Chief Minister's residence". Asked about the development, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, spokesman of the JD(U), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said, 'We do not have any authentic information about this episode. It would, thus, not be appropriate to comment." However, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, came out with a video message claiming that a "cruel joke" is being played on the people who have been left "at the mercy of God" by the government, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be reaching its peak in Bihar.

"The chief minister got himself tested and special arrangements were made to ensure that the reports come out within two hours,” he said. “Since the contagion now seems to be knocking at the doors of his residence, he has commissioned a ventilator inside the premises. The people will not forgive him for this," claimed Yadav. The former deputy chief minister was making reference to Kumar getting his samples collected on Saturday after the Acting Chairman of the state Legislative Council, with whom he had interacted a few days ago, tested COVID-19 positive.

The chief minister tested negative and so did most of the people frequenting his official residence, who had been directed to get their samples checked. However, a niece of Kumar who had been staying with him and a policeman deputed as part of the security arrangements at the sprawling premises, have tested positive.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information minister Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.The stat...

Marine Corps says person shot self at California base

A person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports early Tuesday of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a medical facility, military officials...

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Govt

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world. The countrys COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,...

99 test positive, Chhattisgarh COVID-19 count touches 3,415

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,415 after 99 people, including eight police and five Border Security Force BSF personnel, tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 84 patients were discharged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020