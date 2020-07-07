Gujarat HC to be closed for three days after COVID cases found

The Gujarat High Court premises will be closed for the next three days as seven coronavirus cases were reported from among those who had visited the court recently, the Registrar General said on Tuesday. The judicial functioning of the court will remain suspended during this period, said a circular from the high court registrar general's office.

On July 4, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation carried out testing of court staff, lawyers and others who had visited the high court in the last two weeks. Some staff members of high court registry and a constable of the vigilance department tested positive.

Members of the standing committee of the court held a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, and decided that premises of the high court should be closed from July 8 to July 10, the circular said. During this period, the AMC will sanitise the entire premises of the high court, Judicial Academy and auditorium.

