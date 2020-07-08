Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur ambush: UP launches drive against gangsters

In a campaign launched against criminals in the past one week, the NSA has been invoked against 88 people in 67 cases, Additional Chief Secretary-cum- Principal Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday. He said the NSA was invoked this year in 120 cases of which 63 were related to cow slaughter, three of crimes against women and 13 of other heinous crime.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:27 IST
Kanpur ambush: UP launches drive against gangsters

The Uttar Pradesh government has slapped stringent charges under the National Security Act against 88 alleged gangsters in past one week in a drive launched against criminals in the wake of the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed. In a campaign launched against criminals in the past one week, the NSA has been invoked against 88 people in 67 cases, Additional Chief Secretary-cum- Principal Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday.

He said the NSA was invoked this year in 120 cases of which 63 were related to cow slaughter, three of crimes against women and 13 of other heinous crime. Stating that strict action has been taken under the Gangsters Act in the past one week, Awasthi said a total of 197 cases have been approved by respective district magistrates.

From January till now, 1,889 cases were registered under the Gangsters Act in the state, he said, adding the property worth Rs 26 crores has been attached this week under the Act. A total of 127 arms licenses have also been suspended in the past week, he added.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 6.5 crores has been realised as fine from the people for violating various anti-COVID protocol of not wearing masks, he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed in train collision in Czech Republic -emergency services

At least two people were killed and 24 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.The accident occurred between Pernink, about 1...

In France, study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest

Death rates among immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa doubled in France and tripled in the Paris region at the height of Frances coronavirus outbreak, according to a study from the French governments statistics agency released on Tuesday. Th...

Nuggets name Booth as general manager

The Denver Nuggets promoted Calvin Booth from assistant general manager to the teams vacant GM role on Tuesday. The Nuggets general manager post was vacated in April when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive vic...

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020