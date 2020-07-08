Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey's aide killed in encounter in UP

Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force (STF) here on Wednesday. "Amar Dubey, a close aide to Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force in Hamirpur today," said an official.

The bounty on the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on July 2 late night. Eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the encounter. (ANI)