Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Development work begins in Uri, Boniyar

The Rural Development Department (RDD) on Wednesday kickstarted development work under different border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Uri and Boniyar blocks.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-07-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:17 IST
J-K: Development work begins in Uri, Boniyar
Local workers involved in construction work in Uri and Boniyar blocks in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Rural Development Department (RDD) on Wednesday kickstarted development work under different border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Uri and Boniyar blocks. According to Abdul Rasheed, Block Development Officer, Uri, the projects have generated employment to scores of local workers who faced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, besides providing better facilities to local residents.

"We have provided 20,100 man-days of work, and by the end of this month, we hope to double it. The Uri border areas are always in the news due to continued shelling by Pakistani forces. Local residents suffer and unemployment was an additional concern for them. With the commencement of these development activities, they can rebuild their lives and get back on their feet." Rasheed told ANI. A local labourer, Abdul Majeed said that the last three months were financially very difficult for him and his family. "We are very grateful to the government for employing us and creating jobs for the next few weeks. I hope that they continue to do so for the next many months. This is the mountain-side, lots of work needs to be done," he added.

Choudhary Muhammad Shafi, Chairman Block Development Council, Uri, said "We have done our best to provide a better environment for the labourers and residents of this area. In the coming weeks, we hope to create more opportunities." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skullcandy Debuts Fresh Expansions to Their Massively Popular True Wireless Families Four New True Wireless Earbuds Now Available

Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, continues to address the True Wireless category with the launch of four feature-rich True Wireless earbuds - Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo. Each of the new releases are j...

STF Constable, SHO injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey's aide in UP's Hamirpur

Two police personnel, including a STF constable were injured in the encounter with Amar Dubey, here on Wednesday. Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an...

Hong Kong bans protest anthem in schools as fears over freedoms intensify

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday banned school students from singing of Glory to Hong Kong, the unofficial anthem of the pro-democracy protest movement, just hours after Beijing set up its new national security bureau in the Chinese-ruled...

AORUS Team Up With NVIDIA for a South Asia Tournament in Valorant, Call of Duty, and PUBG

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- GIGABYTE AORUS is proud to team up with NVIDIA to host the AORUS South Asia Cup starting in July. The AORUS South Asia Cup will feature 1 month full of action-packed competitions with Valorant, Call of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020