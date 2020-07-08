Kanpur attack: Reward on gangster Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 5 lakh
The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. "Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 12:38 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. "Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3. PTI ABN SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Dubey
- Uttar Pradesh
- Awanish Kumar Awasthi
- Kanpur
ALSO READ
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest
Shoot him wherever he is, says criminal Vikas Dubey's mother
Kanpur attack: Reward for arrest of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh
Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey's photos put up at Unnao toll plaza
Kanpur encounter: Dist administration demolishes house of main accused Vikas Dubey