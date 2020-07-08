Gangster Dubey spotted in Faridabad, three persons close to him arrested
Three persons close to gangster Vikas Dubey, who was involved in the ambush of policemen in Kanpur, have been arrested from Haryana's Faridabad in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and local crime branch team, a senior official said here on Wednesday Dubey was in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral, the official said. "Three persons close to Vikas Dubey arrested from Faridabad.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:09 IST
Dubey was in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral, the official said. "Three persons close to Vikas Dubey arrested from Faridabad. They were identified as Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat," a senior official told PTI. Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.PTI ABN DVDV
