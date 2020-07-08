Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need for panic over research of coronavirus being airborne,

This meant, people should wear mask for a longer period of time and continue to take other precautions such as social distancing to keep off the virus, Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here Rakesh Mishra said. The letter of 239 scientists to the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying there was evidence that the coronavirus is airborne was based on two research papers, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:04 IST
No need for panic over research of coronavirus being airborne,

People need not panic over new research findings that coronavirus is airborne as studies cited by a group of over 200 scientists only convey it can be 'at least temporarily' in air and does not mean the pathogen is flying all over and will infect everyone, an expert has said. This meant, people should wear mask for a longer period of time and continue to take other precautions such as social distancing to keep off the virus, Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here Rakesh Mishra said.

The letter of 239 scientists to the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying there was evidence that the coronavirus is airborne was based on two research papers, he said. "Those are good studies. Based on that, what is being communicatedto WHO is that the virus can be at least temporarily airborne, which means it can travel in droplets of smaller size less than five micron which will mean that it will be hanging in the air for longer than bigger droplet which settles down in a few minutes," he told PTI.

It meant, small droplets released when a person speaks or breathes would be in the air for some time. Hence, people have to wear a mask for a longer period of time, even if a person has left (a room) or when they go to a place, as someone there may have been potentially infected, he said.

"But, at the moment, there will not be, as far as I see, any major change in guidelines except a few modifications like this and there is no particular need to be stressed or panic that the virus is flying all over the place and it will be infecting everyone," Mishra said. According to a report in New York Times,the 239 scientists from 32 nations have written to the WHO, saying there is evidence that coronavirus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people, a significant departure from the UN health agency's claim so far that COVID-19 is spread primarily through coughs and sneezes.

In an open letter to the WHO, the scientists have outlined the evidence showing that smaller particles can infect people, and are calling for the agency to revise its recommendations. The WHO has long held that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Mishra said the research findings were good as they would help in evolving more ways to plan and protect against the virus. He felt WHO would take note of the research findings sent to it by the scientists.

The mechanism of the virus is still similar except that it will hang for a little longer time in the air. "Otherwise, there is no major change that has to come (in precautions)," he said.

People should take the same precautions, including maintaining physical distance and avoiding rooms where multiple people are present, particularly those lacking aeration such as AC rooms, the scientist said, adding gathering in a closed space should be avoided strictly. They can continue to take the same precautions, but masks should be worn for a longer time, he said.

He also observed that it was too early to say that enough had been known about the virus. It was only six months-old, and that a lot more needed to be learnt, including about what it does after infecting a person.

Such knowledge would help in treating patients, he said. "I would say we have made tremendous progress but lots of things need to be still figured out," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak government plans fourfold rise in deficit to battle coronavirus

Slovakias government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The target is up from an ori...

UK envoy to India Philip Barton presents his credentials to President Kovind

The new UK High Commissioner, Philip Barton, on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony. Philip said that it is the greatest honour and privilege to represent the United Kingdom in India.The UK...

Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel Nornickel is disputing more than 2 billion in damages after a fuel spill which Russias environmental watchdog has said threatens unprecedented damage to the Arctic. Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor sent a request...

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Irans coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.The t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020