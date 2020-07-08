Left Menu
Angie Motshekga welcomes arrest of minor for raping learner

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said police indicated that the 12-year-old learner was reportedly raped after having left school to go home to fetch her face mask, which she had forgotten.

08-07-2020
On an individual level, said the department, GBV leads to psychological trauma and can have psychological, behavioural and physical consequences for survivors. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has welcomed the arrest of a 17-year-old minor for allegedly raping a Grade 7 learner in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

"We commend the swift action by Donnybrook SAPS [South African Police Service] in apprehending the 17-year-old suspect and the seriousness with which they are handling the case. The department will continue to ensure that the leaner, who is a minor, receives the necessary psycho-social support from the District Auxiliary Support Services and her identity is protected as she comes to terms with this painful ordeal.

"Rape is a crime, whose perpetrators deserve the stiffest punishment. The rape of this learner once again shines the light on the scourge of gender-based violence ripping our communities apart. We reiterate our profound sadness and anguish over this painful and shameful event. GBV is a profound human rights violation, with major social and developmental impacts for survivors of violence, as well as their families, communities and society more broadly," said Motshekga.

On an individual level, said the department, GBV leads to psychological trauma and can have psychological, behavioural and physical consequences for survivors.

"Many survivors of GBV, and rape in this particular incident, are unable to access the help they need. Families and loved ones of survivors can also experience indirect trauma, and many do not know how to provide effective support," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

