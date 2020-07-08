Delhi CM seeks report from health secy on COVID-19 deaths

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed report from the health secretary with an analysis of the factors behind the COVID-19 deaths in the national capital in the last fortnight, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce the number of coronavirus deaths in the national capital. A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Delhi so far. The first such fatality was reported in the national capital on March 14 and within a month, the death toll zoomed to 1,000. The next 1,000 deaths were reported in eight days and the toll stood at 2,035 on June 19. On July 4, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,004 in Delhi.

Among other measures to check the loss of lives due to the coronavirus, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has set up a plasma bank and is encouraging the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate the life-saving blood constituent. The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients on their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from hospitals.

In plasma therapy, the antibody-rich plasma from a recovered patient is extracted and administered to another patient. Trials are trying to find out if the antibodies can help such patients recover from the disease. The plasma therapy has shown good results in treating coronavirus patients in Delhi.