Family of ECHS beneficiary can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter

As measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DSEW) has decided to reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries subject to the following conditions:

(a) The ECHS beneficiaries who have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. In other words, in case there are more than one COVID positive cases in a family of ECHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter.

(b) The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of a pulse oximeter, subject to a ceiling of Rs 1,200.

(With Inputs from PIB)