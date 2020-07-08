J-K IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for alleged instances of 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour': Home Ministry order

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases. The continent-wide total is now at least over 504,000 after South Africa recorded another day of more than 10,000 confirmed cases as a new global hot spot.The true number ...
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state of law and order, accusing the Yogi Adityanath dispensation of indulging in jugglery of figures on crime rather than taking actio...
Declining price gap between petrol and diesel is likely to accelerate shift towards petrol and CNG cars in the domestic passenger vehicle PV segment in the coming years, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday. According to an analysis by ICRA...
Two consecutive years of double-digit decline in sales volume and a 50-100 basis points moderation in already thin operating profitability are expected to materially dent the credit metrics of automotive dealers this fiscal, ratings agency ...