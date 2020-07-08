Central Railway workshop rolls out narrow gauge locomotive

Amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the Central Railway's workshop at Parel here has manufactured a narrow gauge locomotive which will be operated on the Kangra Valley section of the Northern Railway. A Central Railway (CR) release on Wednesday said the 'ZDM3' type locomotive will be utilised for hauling passengers and good trains on the Kangra Valley rail section of Firozpur division of the Northern Railway.

The locomotive was manufactured at the 141-year-old Parel workshop while maintaining social distance among employees and dealing with other challenges during the lockdown. The loco was manufactured while adhering to social distancing norms and limited resources due to the prevalent lockdown conditions, the CR said.

The Kangra Valley Railway is a 2 ft 6 inch (762 mm) gauge railway that runs from Pathankot in Punjab to Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. It runs through the sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley and is 164-km-long. According to the release, this was the third of the 12 locomotives for which the Central Railway has received order.

The workshop has already manufactured and dispatched two such locomotives in November 2019 and January 2020. These Locos are provided with dual cab to drive from either end with good visibility of track ahead.

Most importantly, the locos are equipped with cold start system to enable their working in severe winter conditions in Northern India. They are also equipped with an on demand cooling system to cool the engine as per requirement, the CR said. The locos are provided with safety features such as automatic emergency braking, vigilance control device and electronic speedometer with recorder," it added.