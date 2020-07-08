PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 147 75 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 22259 11101 264 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 276 105 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 13336 8329 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 13124 9541 100 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 492 401 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3415 2728 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 102831 74217 3165 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1903 1156 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 37636 26744 1979 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 18336 13759 279 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1093 808 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8931 5399 143 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3018 2104 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 26815 11098 416 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5894 3452 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1041 860 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 15627 11768 622 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 217121 118558 9250 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1430 771 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 99 43 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 201 143 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 657 304 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 10624 6703 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1151 584 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6749 4554 175 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 20922 15966 465 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 127 70 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 122350 74167 1700 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 27612 16287 313 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1693 1219 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3230 2621 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 29968 19627 827 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 23837 15790 804 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 743945 461052 20721------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9298 6877 101 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 742417 and the death toll at 20642. The ministry said that 456831 people have so far recovered from the infection.