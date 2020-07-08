Left Menu
Mortal remains of soldier from Patiala killed in Pulwama encounter consigned to flames

The 29-year-old jawan of the 53 Rashtriya Rifles (24 Punjab) died while fighting with terrorists in Pulwama area of Jammu and Kashmir. After the body of Rajwinder arrived at his native place in Patiala, his mother Mohinder Kaur, father Avtar Singh and his elder brother Balwant Singh saluted him for the last time.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:00 IST
The mortal remains of Naik Rajwinder Singh, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Kashmir, were consigned to flames on Wednesday at his native village Dodra at Samana in Punjab's Patiala district with full military honours. The 29-year-old jawan of the 53 Rashtriya Rifles (24 Punjab) died while fighting with terrorists in Pulwama area of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the body of Rajwinder arrived at his native place in Patiala, his mother Mohinder Kaur, father Avtar Singh and his elder brother Balwant Singh saluted him for the last time. Slogans of 'Shaheed Amar Rahe' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' rent the air as the body of Rajwinder, wrapped in the Tricolour, reached his native village here.

Villagers showered flower petals on the military vehicle when the mortal remains were being brought to his native place. The family members of Rajwinder were inconsolable when the body arrived.

Local MLA Nirmal Singh, other political leaders along with officials from the Army, police and civil administration paid tributes to Rajwinder. The soldier was enrolled into the Punjab Regiment in 2011, and after completion of training, he joined the 24 Punjab, according to a statement.

Rajwinder displayed exemplary valour by doing extremely well in Ghatak platoon, which has the most physically and mentally fit soldiers of the unit, the statement said. Thereafter, Rajwinder volunteered to be posted for counter-terrorist operations in 53 Rashtriya Rifles and was deployed posted in Jammu & Kashmir, it said.

The Punjab government had on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Rajwinder..

