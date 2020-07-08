PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Prime Mister's Office said. Themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.

"Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 pm tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," PM Modi tweeted. Those participating in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said.

The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other participants to the event, it said. The event will also feature a "never-seen-before performance" on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100th birth anniversary concert in tribute to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.

The three-day summit is being held on a virtual platform given restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A report from London on Tuesday stated that the organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract 5,000 audience worldwide over the course of the summit.