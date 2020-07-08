Parts of Delhi receive sporadic rains

Some parts of the national capital received sporadic rains on Wednesday, while cloudy weather prevailed in most areas. The Ayanagar Observatory recorded 10.9 mm rains. Some more areas recorded traces of rainfall.

The precipitation and cloudy weather kept the mercury in check. The maximum temperature hovered between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 71 and 91 per cent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rains over the next two days and light rains thereafter till Sunday are likely in Delhi.

In July so far, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 35.4 mm rainfall, which is 8 per cent less than the normal of 38.6 mm. Since June 1, when the monsoon season started, the city has gauged 70.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 98.5 mm -- a deficiency of 28 per cent.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season..