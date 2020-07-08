Six new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, 28 more recoveries
The fresh cases were detected in Leh district even as 28 more patients -- 24 in Leh and four in Kargil -- were discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus, the officials said. They said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the UT has gone down to 158 – 97 in Leh and 61 in Kargil district. The condition of all the COVID-19 patients is "stable", the officials said.PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:44 IST
Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh, bringing the infection tally to 1,047, officials said on Wednesday. The fresh cases were detected in Leh district even as 28 more patients -- 24 in Leh and four in Kargil -- were discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus, the officials said.
They said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the UT has gone down to 158 – 97 in Leh and 61 in Kargil district. The condition of all the COVID-19 patients is "stable", the officials said. While one person had died from the coronavirus in Ladakh, the number of recoveries now stands at 888 – 653 in Kargil and 235 in Leh.
Out of total cases so far, Kargil district has recorded a maximum of 714 cases, while 333 cases were reported in Leh..
