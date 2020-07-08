JE suspended for dereliction of duty in J-K's Udhampur

The administration on Wednesday suspended a Junior Engineer (JE) for "poor" performance and alleged dereliction of duty in the implementation of MGNREGA scheme in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Piyush Singla on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers and field functionaries of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to review physical and financial achievements of all the schemes being implemented in the district, they said.

Singla reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 14th FC, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana(PMAGY), Aadhaar seeding, status of strengthening of self-help groups (SHGs), convergence of water conservation works, registration of migrant labourers, job cards verification, providing of job cards to labourers from other states. While reviewing the scheme-wise estimates, the DDC placed Kulwanta block JE under suspension for "poor performance and dereliction of duties", they said.

The DDC directed Block Development Officers to complete all SOS works within one month. He asked officials to hold a meeting of the rate fixation committee to update the rates of construction materials. Singla stressed on water conversation and water harvesting structures and asked the RDD to take up water bodies existing in revenue record on priority. He further asked it to quantify the area put under water conservation and water harvesting.

The DDC also asked the officials concerned to ensure that maximum area is irrigated through micro-irrigation channels. He instructed the field functionaries to ensure that they remain present in the area of their posting and are accessible to the public.