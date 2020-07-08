Left Menu
Development News Edition

JE suspended for dereliction of duty in J-K's Udhampur

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Piyush Singla on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers and field functionaries of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to review physical and financial achievements of all the schemes being implemented in the district, they said. Singla reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 14th FC, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana(PMAGY), Aadhaar seeding, status of strengthening of self-help groups (SHGs), convergence of water conservation works, registration of migrant labourers, job cards verification, providing of job cards to labourers from other states.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:09 IST
JE suspended for dereliction of duty in J-K's Udhampur

The administration on Wednesday suspended a Junior Engineer (JE) for "poor" performance and alleged dereliction of duty in the implementation of MGNREGA scheme in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Piyush Singla on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers and field functionaries of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to review physical and financial achievements of all the schemes being implemented in the district, they said.

Singla reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 14th FC, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana(PMAGY), Aadhaar seeding, status of strengthening of self-help groups (SHGs), convergence of water conservation works, registration of migrant labourers, job cards verification, providing of job cards to labourers from other states. While reviewing the scheme-wise estimates, the DDC placed Kulwanta block JE under suspension for "poor performance and dereliction of duties", they said.

The DDC directed Block Development Officers to complete all SOS works within one month. He asked officials to hold a meeting of the rate fixation committee to update the rates of construction materials. Singla stressed on water conversation and water harvesting structures and asked the RDD to take up water bodies existing in revenue record on priority. He further asked it to quantify the area put under water conservation and water harvesting.

The DDC also asked the officials concerned to ensure that maximum area is irrigated through micro-irrigation channels. He instructed the field functionaries to ensure that they remain present in the area of their posting and are accessible to the public.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow theatres to reopen in August as Russia's coronavirus cases pass 700,000

Residents of Moscow will be permitted to visit the theatre again from Aug. 1 for the first time in more than four months, authorities said on Wednesday as coronavirus infections in Russia edged past the 700,000 marks.Theatre audiences at 50...

Pompeo says U.S. to take action to deny China access to Americans' data

The Trump administration will take steps to ensure the Chinese government does not gain any access to the private information of American citizens through telecommunications and social media, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wedn...

EXCLUSIVE-EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

The European Commission has struck deals with drugmakers Roche and Merck KGaA to secure supplies of experimental treatments for COVID-19, a Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday. The deals cover Roches arthritis medicine RoActemra and...

Vijayawada:AP CM lays foundation stone for 125-foot Ambedkar statue

Amaravati, Jul 8 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 125-feet life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar that will be built in the Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada. The Jagan Mohan Redd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020