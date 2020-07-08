Patnaik launches 5T initiatives for Home & General Administration depts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched technology driven solutions under 5T initiatives for Home and General Administration and Pension and Grievances departments through video conferencing. Patnaik said the technology solution will improve public service delivery and claimed that Odisha is the first state to use space technology to safeguard government land in Bhubaneswar.

Immediately after assuming charge for fifth time in a row in 2019, Patnaik has launched the 5T Initiative (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork and Time Leading to Transformation) model of governance. The 5T initiative requires each department of the state government to draw up an annual work-plan for faster, better public service delivery systems leading to achieve transformational goals.

Launching the services, Patnaik said that the 5T model of governance along with Mo Sarkar (My Government) has brought about a perceptible improvement in the quality of governance and has eased the delivery of public services. Patnaik said it will bring in greater efficiency in the overall management of government assets and enhance the accountability along with easier access to the state resources by the citizens.

"We must ensure that all public services are delivered online and no citizen needs to visit a government office for this purpose," Patnaik said. Since the earlier deadline of August 15, 2020, has been delayed for Covid, Patnaik extended the new dateline to October 2, 2020, and asked all the departments to ensure online delivery of all public services by then.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the 5T initiative has made Odisha a model state in governance in the entire country and 105 types of services are being provided online. The technology solutions for public service launched are: Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS), E- Pravesh, Visitor pass management system, E-Bhawan, Odisha Bhawan Management System, E-Atithi State Guest House Management System, HRMS 2.0 Human Resources Management System, HRMS Mobile App, LMS 2.0 Litigation Management System and ORTPSA Online Module.

The ORTPSA Online Module is a dynamic dashboard for monitoring delivery of notified public services including integration of online services with a central monitoring system..