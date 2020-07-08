Three more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, highest single-day spike of 691 fresh cases

Haryana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as it recorded the highest single-day spike of 691 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 18,690, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. While two deaths were reported from the worst-hit Faridabad, one person died in Ambala district, it said.

With this, the coronavirus-related deaths in Haryana rose to 282. The previous highest single-day spike in cases was reported in the state on July 2 with 568 infections.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad with 156 cases, Gurgaon with 133 cases while 81, 66, 57 and 38 cases came from Rewari, Sonipat, Rohtak and Hisar districts, respectively. The hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts falling in the National Capital Region together account for 11,242 of the total infections in the state and 199 of the 282 fatalities.

The number of active cases in the state currently are 4,302 while 14,106 have been discharged after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Wednesday was 75.47 per cent.