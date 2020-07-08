Left Menu
Vijayawada:AP CM lays foundation stone for 125-foot Ambedkar statue

Amaravati, Jul 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 125-feet life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar that will be built in the Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada:AP CM lays foundation stone for 125-foot Ambedkar statue

Amaravati, Jul 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 125-feet life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar that will be built in the Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government abandoned a similar project, Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, proposed by the previous Telugu Desam dispensation at Inavolu village in the new capital Amaravati.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the Rs 200 crore project in 2015 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution but could not take it forward in the four years he was in power. The incumbent government decide to scrap the Smriti Vanam and instead to develop a memorial park in Vijayawada city.

"This will be a prestigious project and become a major tourist attraction. A beautiful park will be developed on a 20-acre site, with the 125-feet statue as the centre of attraction," the Chief Minister said after laying the foundation stone through video conference.

He renamed the ground, popularly known as PWD grounds, as B R Ambedkar Swarajya Maidan. Social welfare minister P Viswarup said the statue would be completed by April 14, 2022 and inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation will execute the project.

