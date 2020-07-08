Fire brigade and police rescue woman & daughter from river islet

Odishas Fire brigade personnel and police rescued a woman and her daughter from an islet in the river Kathajodi here on Wednesday, an official said. The mother-daughter duo from VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar were rescued while the river was in a spate. They are now out of danger after first aid and have returned their house, police said.

The police could not explain as to how the duo reached the unmanned islet located in the flooded river while their two-wheeler was parked in the middle of the bridge. Eye-witnesses said the duo came in a two-wheeler from Trishulia side onto the new bridge over the river connecting Cuttack city and suddenly plunged one after the other into the river after parking their moped on the bridge. The river in spate now, swept the duo to a nearby islet.