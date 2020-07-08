Goa adds highest 136 COVID-19 cases in one day, tally 2,039

Goa on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise of 136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,039, state Health department said. With 51 people being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the state has risen to 1,207, it said, adding that the number of active cases now stands at 824.

The death toll so far stood at 8. "Of 3,741 samples tested on Wednesday, 2,164 samples returned a negative result while reports of 1,441 samples are awaited," the health bulletin said.

As per the data, the viral infection has spread in urban as well as rural areas in the two districts of the state. Mangor Hill in Vasco town has emerged as a hotspot of the infection.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,039, new cases 136, deaths 08, discharged 1,207, active cases 824, samples tested till date 82,555..