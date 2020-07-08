Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's a farce: MEA on Pak claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition

India on Wednesday said Pakistan's claim that Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review petition against his sentence is a continuation of the "farce" that has been in play for the last four years and that Islamabad is only seeking to create an "illusion of remedy" in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:31 IST
It's a farce: MEA on Pak claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday said Pakistan's claim that Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review petition against his sentence is a continuation of the "farce" that has been in play for the last four years and that Islamabad is only seeking to create an "illusion of remedy" in the case. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said Jadhav has "clearly been coerced" to refuse to file a review petition, and termed Pakistan's claim a "brazen attempt" to scuttle even the inadequate remedy available to him. He said India will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India, asserting that it would consider "all appropriate options".

Earlier, Pakistan said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction by a military court despite being offered the option. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

In July last year, the Hague-based ICJ ruled that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay. The MEA spokesperson said Pakistan is attempting to create a "mirage" of compliance with the ICJ judgment, adding the country has refused to hand over any relevant document, including the FIR (first information report), evidence and the court order in the case to India. "Pakistan's claim that Jadhav, who is incarcerated in Pakistan's custody, has refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years," Srivastava said, responding to media queries on the issue. "Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He remains under custody of Pakistan's military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case," the MEA spokesperson said. He said India sought "unimpeded access" to Jadhav to discuss the remedies available to him under an ordinance, adding Pakistan is only seeking to create an "illusion of remedy".

"In a brazen attempt to scuttle even the inadequate remedy under the ordinance, Pakistan has obviously coerced Jadhav to forego his rights to seek an implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice," he said. On May 20, Pakistan passed an ordinance to allow for the high court to review the sentence awarded by their military courts. "The ICJ has already held that Pakistan is in egregious violation of international law. Government will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India. To that end, it would consider all appropriate options," Srivastava said. He said India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings, but Pakistan denied it. "Since 2017, when Military Court carried out a farcical trial, Pakistan has refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order, etc in the case to India. Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the ICJ judgment," the MEA spokesperson said.

He said Pakistan has maintained that its laws allowed for effective review and reconsideration. "Now, after almost a year, they have made a U-turn and issued an ordinance to ostensibly provide for some sort of review. We have already expressed our serious concerns at the content of the ordinance and how it violates the ICJ judgment," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vindman, key impeachment witness, retires from Army, alleges 'bullying' by Trump

Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation ...

U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy -WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged 100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wed...

EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy

The Trump administration said on Monday that foreign university students will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online - clouding the future of tens of thousands of enrollees and potentially straining budgets at scho...

BJP trying to implement neo-liberal economic reforms in country: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of trying to implement their agenda of neo-liberal economic reforms in the country in the garb of fighting COVID-19. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020