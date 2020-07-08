Nagaland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 657

Thirteen fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 657, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Out of the new cases, nine are from Dimapur, and one each is from Kohima, Mon, Mokokchung and Tuensang districts, the minister said.

One COVID-19 patient also recovered from the disease on Wednesday, Phom said. The state now has 353 active cases, while 304 people have been cured of the disease.

The highest number of 222 cases were reported from Dimapur district, followed by 184 in Peren, 126 in Kohima, 73 in Mon, 36 in Tuensang, nine in Phek, four in Zunheboto and three in Mokokchung. Three districts - Kiphire, Longleng and Wokha have not reported any coronavirus infections so far.