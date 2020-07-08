Left Menu
U'khand govt to give water connection at Rs 1 per household

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that water connection will be provided to economically weaker people of the state in Rupee 1.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:59 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at secretariat on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that water connection will be provided to economically weaker people of the state in Rupee 1. As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a budget of Rs 1,565 crore has been approved for the scheme this year and 3.58 lakh houses will be given connections.

Rawat reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission at the secretariat through video conferencing with all the district magistrates. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the supply of quality clean drinking water is to be ensured through tap water to every household.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh asked the District Magistrates to complete the targets given under the Water Life Mission within the stipulated period. On the occasion, Secretary Dr Water Nitesh Jha informed that Functional House Hold Tape Connection (FHTC) is to be set up in 14,871 villages of 7,755 Gram Panchayats of all development blocks of the state by 2024.

Jha further informed that the Central government has approved an action plan of Rs 1565.06 crores for the financial year 2020-21 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)

