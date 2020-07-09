Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

Briefing the Security Council on Wednesday, the UN chief described the context in Libya as “gloomy” – and urged the international community to seize every opportunity to unblock the political stalemate.

UN News | Updated: 09-07-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 07:29 IST
Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council
“Amid acute shortages of testing kits, the true scale of the pandemic in Libya is likely to be much higher”, said Mr Guterres, who strongly urged the Libyan authorities to strengthen the nation’s capacity to combat the virus. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General António Guterres says.

Briefing the Security Council on Wednesday, the UN chief described the context in Libya as "gloomy" – and urged the international community to seize every opportunity to unblock the political stalemate.

"Time is not on our side in Libya", he told a video-teleconference meeting of the Council that featured statements by several foreign ministers.

'New phase' of fighting

"The conflict has entered a new phase, with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels, including in the delivery of sophisticated equipment and the number of mercenaries involved in the fighting."

Since the Council last discussed Libya in May, he said, military units of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) – "with significant external support" – have pressed eastward in their offensive against the oppositional so-called Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

The situation on the frontlines has mostly been quiet since 10 June, with GNA forces 25 kilometres from the Mediterranean coastal city of Sirte, he said.

But the United Nations is very concerned by an alarming military build-up around that city, as well as "a high level of direct foreign interference" in violation of a UN arms embargo, Security Council resolutions and commitments made at the Berlin International Conference on Libya six months ago, he said.

More death and displacement

Meanwhile, almost 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to continuing fighting in Tripoli's southern suburbs, laid siege to by the LNA more than a year ago, and Tarhouna, bring the total of internally displaced persons in Libya to more than 400,000, he said.

Between 1 April and 30 June, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) document at least 356 casualties, including 102 civilian deaths and 254 civilian injuries – a 172 per cent increase compared to the January-to-March period.

A seven-fold increase in COVID cases

COVID-19 is a cause of growing concern, the Secretary-General added, with a seven-fold leap in cases in June alone that brought the total number of confirmed cases to 1,046, with 32 deaths.

"Amid acute shortages of testing kits, the true scale of the pandemic in Libya is likely to be much higher", said Mr Guterres, who strongly urged the Libyan authorities to strengthen the nation's capacity to combat the virus.

Going forward, the Secretary-General said the UN would keep working with the parties to reach a ceasefire and resume a political process to end a crisis of warring factions, and economic collapse, despite the country's large oil reserves, that is now is in its tenth year.

UN ready to assist

He added that the UN stands ready to help Libya secure and investigate mass graves discovered when GNA forces retook control of Tarhouna, a former Libyan National Army stronghold about 100 kilometres south-east of Tripoli.

He went on to recall that in recent days, he has spoken by telephone with both Prime Minister Faiez Mustafa Serraj and Field Marshall Haftar, strongly appealing to them to ensure an effective ceasefire and to get peace talks rolling.

Mr Guterres acknowledged that the Government of National Accord is calling for national elections, but he cautioned that prospects for Libya-wide polls are fragile, given military developments and support from external backers.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.Built on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce SRC industry specification, click to pay has started...

China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet

China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying low taste content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said. Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 we...

Parrot Analytics launches TV360 Monitor to democratize data for media industry

Parrot Analytics, the worldwide leader in TV content demand data and analytics, has launched TV360, a brand-new data analytics platform suited for individual users to the largest international media corporations in the world. TV360 brings t...

'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

A national coalition of labour unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. Dubbed the Strike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020