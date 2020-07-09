ITDC signs MoU with AIIMS to strengthen COVID-19 protocols for its properties

The ITDC has signed an MoU with the AIIMS to strengthen health protocols and monitor the COVID-19 preventive practices across all its properties, including hotels, a statement from the PSU under the tourism ministry said on Thursday. "The MoU between ITDC and AIIMS to fight the COVID-19 battle is a commendable and appreciable step taken by ITDC. We need to win over our fear and do everything possible in order to revive the tourism industry, which is one of the key contributors to the country's GDP. This move by ITDC would be helpful in rebuilding the trust and confidence of international as well as domestic tourists," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said.

He said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will help monitor the situation and take necessary measures to fight the pandemic. "The tourism sector contributes immensely towards creation of jobs as well as the GDP of India. It is imperative to ensure preparedness and readiness of the sector in order to gear it back into action," the minister added.

To take this forward, an advisory board will be formed comprising representatives from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) and any other organisation to provide inputs on designing and developing the safety protocols with respect to COVID-19, based on the existing and ongoing situation, a statement quoted Patel as saying. These measures are in addition to the guidelines issued by the government as well as the extensive training provided to more than 1,000 employees of ITDC-run hotels to effectively handle the situation, the minister said.