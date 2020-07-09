Budget of Rs 124.6 crore presented for Thane Zilla Parishad

Thane Zilla Parishad vice-presidentand finance committee chairman Subash Pawar has presented abudget of Rs 124.60 crore for the year 2020-21, an officialsaid on Thursday

Allocations of Rs 25.15 crore and 20.61 crore weremade for PWD works and education respectively in the budget,which was presented during a virtual general body meeting onWednesday, the official said Special attention has been given to water supply worksand construction of wells, Pawar said in the meeting

Farmers will be provided financial assistance and willbe encouraged to engage in floriculture for additional sourceof income, he added.