New Zealand reviews settings of relationship with Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong.

"China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment for international engagement there," Mr Peters said. "New Zealand remains deeply concerned at the imposition of this legislation on Hong Kong."

"Accordingly, the Government has directed officials to review all of New Zealand's policy settings with respect to Hong Kong to determine the appropriate nature of our cooperation going forward.

"This will be a deliberate, considered review across all of our settings, including extradition arrangements, controls on exports of strategic goods, and travel advice.

"New Zealand shares the international community's significant and longstanding stake in Hong Kong's prosperity and stability. We will continue to monitor the law's impact on the people of Hong Kong, with whom we share close links," said Mr Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)