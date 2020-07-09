Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J-K

The budget for the BRO for 2020-2021 is likely to be Rs 11,800 crore, the ministry said, adding the higher allocation will expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels along our northern borders. In his remarks, Singh congratulated the BRO for construction of the bridges in "record time".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:37 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government. The defence minister dedicated the bridges through video conferencing in presence of Chief of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Director General of Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Harpal Singh among others.

Four bridges were constructed on the Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor, while two bridges were built on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The total cost of construction of the bridges was Rs 43 crore. The inauguration of the bridges, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) comes at a time when India and China are engaged in a border row in eastern Ladakh. Officials said the dedication of the bridges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir carries a bigger message that India will continue to develop key infrastructure in border areas notwithstanding hostilities by any adversary.

“Our government is committed to promoting infrastructure on our borders and necessary resources will be provided for this. Our government has a keen interest in the development of Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said in his brief address. "Keeping in mind the needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Armed Forces, many other development works are also in the pipeline, which will be announced in due time. About 1,000 kilometre long roads are currently under construction in Jammu region,” he said.

The defence minister said the government has ensured that sufficient resources are provided to the BRO for the construction of strategic roads. Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the government will not let the resources of the BRO fall short, he added.

According to the ministry, the annual budget of the BRO ranged from Rs 3,300 crores to Rs 4,600 crores during 2008 to 2016. However, the allocation was hiked to Rs 8,050 crore in 2019-2020. The budget for the BRO for 2020-2021 is likely to be Rs 11,800 crore, the ministry said, adding the higher allocation will expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels along our northern borders.

In his remarks, Singh congratulated the BRO for construction of the bridges in "record time". He said that roads and bridges are the lifeline of any nation and play a vital role in the socio-economic development of far-flung regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly monitoring the progress of these projects and adequate funds are being provided for their timely execution, he added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Biden to unveil plan to boost manufacturing, innovation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday will propose boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending 700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods for the U.S. government and invest in researc...

Al-Ain Finance selects Temenos SaaS to address surge in digital banking

Temenos SIX TEMN www.Temenos.com, the banking software company today announced that Al-Ain Finance www.AlainFinance.ae will rapidly deploy Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact on Temenos SaaS to replace its legacy in-house system and achie...

We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the effective role it can play in the Black Lives Matter movement in a country that has a history of segregation. The South African cricket team no...

Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April

Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as infections rise again after a lull.The Central European country has one of Europes lowest death tolls from COVID-19 and has avoided a surge in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020