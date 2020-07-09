Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold Smuggling case: Central agencies seek Kerala police help to track absconding woman

Sources privy to the development told PTI that central agencies have "written" to the state police seeking its "technical assistance" in tracking down two absconding persons--a woman and her friend-- who are wanted in connection with the case. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:44 IST
Gold Smuggling case: Central agencies seek Kerala police help to track absconding woman

Central agencies have sought the "assistance" of Kerala police in finding out the whereabouts of a woman, a former employee of a foreign country's consulate in the state, wanted in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case. Sources privy to the development told PTI that central agencies have "written" to the state police seeking its "technical assistance" in tracking down two absconding persons--a woman and her friend-- who are wanted in connection with the case.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Meanwhile, the absconding woman, who is suspected to be a prime accused in the case, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The woman moved the bail application via online on Wednesday night. The gold, weighing over 30kg, was seized from a "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international Airport recently.

The Customs department has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police ASI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital here, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Jeevan Singh, posted at Delhi Polices Special branch, was attached with the Moto...

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...

Samsung starts manufacturing smartwatches in India

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday said it has started manufacturing smartwatches in India at its Noida facility as part of its Make in India efforts. The South Korean company, which has its largest smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida, h...

Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April

Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as infections rise again after a lull.The Central European country has one of Europes lowest death tolls from COVID-19 and has avoided a surge in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020