Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The weatherman has forecast rainfall in eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:44 IST
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Heavy rains lashed Alwar and Nagaur in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Mandawar in Alwar received 86 mm rainfall and Jayal in Nagaur 74 mm in this period, it said. The weatherman has forecast rainfall in eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

