Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right now Vikas Dubey is in SP, says mother; party denies claim

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother Sarla Devi on Thursday said that her son, arrested for the Kanpur ambush, is with the SP, a claim denied by the party. Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down. Earlier, in a 2017 video seen on social media, the gangster is heard claiming that two BJP MLAs helped him in the past.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:59 IST
Right now Vikas Dubey is in SP, says mother; party denies claim

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother Sarla Devi on Thursday said that her son, arrested for the Kanpur ambush, is with the SP, a claim denied by the party. Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

Earlier, in a 2017 video seen on social media, the gangster is heard claiming that two BJP MLAs helped him in the past. On being asked what should be done by the government after her son's arrest, Sarla Devi said, "The government should do whatever it feels appropriate (sarkar jo uchit samjhe, woh kare)." “At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, an SP spokesman said Vikas is "not a member of the party" and strict action should be taken against him. His call record details should be made public as demanded by party president Akhilesh Yadav to expose his links, added the party spokesperson.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19; there have been some localised outbreaks: Health Ministry.

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19 there have been some localised outbreaks Health Ministry....

Five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur presented to President Kovind

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of reprinting of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts NMM. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur published under the NMM was presented to the...

ANALYSIS-Severe bread shortages loom for Syria as fresh U.S. sanctions grip

Syria could face severe bread shortages for the first time since the start of the war, another challenge for President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with an economic meltdown and fresh U.S. sanctions, a U.N. official, activists and farmers...

Aimee Garcia to star in romcom 'Match Me If You Can'

Lucifer star Aimee Garcia is set to headline the romantic comedy Match Me If You Can, which she will also executive produce. According to Deadline, the film will explore the world of dating in todays geek culture.Garcia will play Kip Parson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020