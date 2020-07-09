New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . BOM9 MP-ENCOUNTER-6TH LD DUBEY-ARREST Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain temple after buying prasad; 2 aides killed in UP Bhopal/Lucknow: Alleged gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur. .

DEL30 UP-DUBEY-POLICE Gangster Vikas Dubey to be brought to UP on transit remand: Police Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing eight policemen, would be brought to the state on transit remand. . DEL64 UP-DUBEY-MOTHER Right now Vikas Dubey is in SP, says mother; party denies claim Lucknow: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother Sarla Devi on Thursday said that her son, arrested for the Kanpur ambush, is with the SP, a claim denied by the party. .

DES3 UP-DUBEY-AKHILESH UP govt should clarify whether Vikas Dubey surrendered or was arrested: Akhilesh Lucknow: After gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed, was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday to clarify whether it was a "surrender" or an "arrest". . DES8 UP-PROF-PAKISTAN Govt university professor booked for posting Pakistan flag, map pictures on Facebook Bareilly (UP): An FIR has been lodged against a government university professor here for allegedly posting pictures of Pakistani flag and map on a social networking site, police said on Thursday. .

DEL36 JK-ATTACK-IGP Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir Srinagar: The attack on BJP's Bandipora district president Waseem Bari was "pre-planned" by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the policemen posted for personal security of the politician were being dismissed from service. . DEL33 RJ-VIRUS Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 149 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 489 and total tally to 22,212, officials said..