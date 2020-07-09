Left Menu
Bharti Khandekar who got 68 percent in std 10th gets her own house

Bharti Khandekar, who lived with her parents and two younger brothers on a footpath in the Shivaji Nagar Market area, secured 68 percent marks in the Madhya Pradesh state board examinations. After the media brought her success story to light, the Indore Municipal Corporation decided to allot the family a flat.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ordinarily, parents provide their children a roof over their heads, but a footpath-dwelling couple in Indore has got a house thanks to the headline-grabbing success of their daughter in class 10 exams. Bharti Khandekar, who lived with her parents and two younger brothers on a footpath in the Shivaji Nagar Market area, secured 68 percent marks in the Madhya Pradesh state board examinations.

After the media brought her success story to light, the Indore Municipal Corporation decided to allot the family a flat. "Under a scheme for the economically weaker section, we have allotted them a one-BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) flat in Bhoori Tekri area," said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Thursday.

"It is our duty to provide a home to those who don't have one. But when I met her and saw her confidence, I was amazed," Pal told PTI. Bharti's father Dashrath Khandekar is a laborer while her mother Laxmi works as domestic help.

Bharti studied at a government school. Overjoyed after moving into the new flat earlier this week, Bharti said, "I want to become an IAS officer when I grow up."

