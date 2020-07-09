Terrorists target Army QRT convoy in Pulwama; solider, woman injured
A soldier and a woman were injured when terrorists fired upon an Army quick reaction team (QRT) convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said. The area is being searched, Col Kalia said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:23 IST
A soldier and a woman were injured when terrorists fired upon an Army quick reaction team (QRT) convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said. "An ambulance in the QRT convoy moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora, at 6 PM," Col Rajesh Kalia said.
He said one soldier was injured in the firing and he has been evacuated to the Army's 92 base hospital here and is stated to be stable. "One civil lady received injuries in the crossfire," the spokesman said, adding her condition is stable.
The woman has been identified as Rafeeqa Bano, a resident of Ladoo area. The area is being searched, Col Kalia said.
