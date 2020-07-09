J&K records 240 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 9,501

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with coronavirus to 9,501 while the death toll due to the infection reached 154 following the demise of five patients in the last 24 hours, an official said

"Five persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the official said. Of the 240 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 55 were from the Jammu region and 185 from the Kashmir valley. There are 3,652 active cases in the union territory, while 5,695 patients have recovered from the infection. The cases detected on Thursday includes 71 people who had returned to the union territory recently. At 58, Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases on Thursday followed by 37 in Baramulla district in the north, officials said

Of the 9,501 infected people in the union territory, 7,504 are in Kashmir, and 1,997 are in the Jammu region, the official said.