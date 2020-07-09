Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha AYUSH director held on sexual harassment charges: Police

The Mahila Police arrested Bibhu Prasad Sarangi, the Odisha AYUSH director, on the complaint of the woman, who submitted evidence in support of her allegation, they said. Sarangi was arrested following a marathon interrogation at the Mahila Police Station here.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:53 IST
Odisha AYUSH director held on sexual harassment charges: Police

A top official of the AYUSH Directorate in Odisha was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a contractual woman employee of his office, police said. The Mahila Police arrested Bibhu Prasad Sarangi, the Odisha AYUSH director, on the complaint of the woman, who submitted evidence in support of her allegation, they said.

Sarangi was arrested following a marathon interrogation at the Mahila Police Station here. "The allegation against me is false and fabricated. The woman along with her male friend hatched a conspiracy against me," Sarangi told reporters.

The Mahila Police had on July 6 registered a case against Sarangi. In her complaint, the woman alleged that for the last three months, the official had been pressuring her to have a relationship with him.

Sarangi was also accused of sending obscene text messages and objectionable videos to the woman. She had submitted the evidence of the messages sent to her, a police officer said. The official was arrested under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

Sarangi had also filed a counter FIR at the Capital Police station and alleged that the contractual appointment of the complainant was found illegal during a recent inquiry. In his FIR, Sarangi mentioned that the woman had lodged a complaint against him after the Directorate of AYUSH served a notice seeking clarification regarding "illegal" appointment of the contractual employee.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Masks mandatory at Mickey's when Disneyland Paris reopens

With masks mandatory and advance booking required, Disneyland Paris will gradually reopen from July 15 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus crisis.Like other major Paris attractions such as the Versailles palace and the Louvre ...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 slip on fears over surging virus cases

The SP 500 and Dow dropped on Thursday as fears of another round of business shutdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. However, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and...

Sports News Roundup: Mystics' Delle Donne awaiting risk assessment; IOC sanctions weightlifter Binay after 2012 Games re-test and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Mystics Delle Donne awaiting risk assessmentThe WNBAs Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne says she is awaiting a risk assessment from a medical panel after not traveling with the Washi...

Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search

The missing mayor of South Koreas capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said. Police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020