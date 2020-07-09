Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat sees record one-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases

This was the first time the district recorded more than 300 new patients during 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Surat district thus went up to 7,581, second highest after Ahmedabad, said an official release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:48 IST
Surat sees record one-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases

Surat district registered a record single-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases since previous evening on Thursday which was also the highest increase in cases in Gujarat, the state health department said. This was the first time the district recorded more than 300 new patients during 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Surat district thus went up to 7,581, second highest after Ahmedabad, said an official release. Ahmedabad district reported 162 new patients on Thursday.

While 212 new patients emerged in Surat city, 95 patients were found in rural areas of the district. Six patients also died in the last 24 hours -- four in the city and two elsewhere in the district. The death toll in the Surat district thus rose to 277.

124 coronavirus patients recovered and were given discharge, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 4,514. Of 212 new patients in the city, highest 58 were found in Katargam zone, followed by 32 in Varachha-A zone and 30 in Varachha-B, said a release by the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Katargam zone of the city is the worst affected area with 1,657 cases so far, followed by 1,144 in Limbayat and 844 in Varachha-A zone. While the SMC has already ordered temporary closure of all the diamond units, paan shops and street food joints in Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana (Varachha-B) areas to stop the spread of virus, it has also issued guidelines for textile markets.

A textile market will be shut for 14 days if two or more cases emerge in a market with 100 shops, five or more cases in a market with upto 500 shops and 10 or more cases in a market with more than 500 shops, it said..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arms smugglers held with 10 pistols in Rajasthan

Two alleged arms smugglers were arrested with 10 country-made pistols on Thursday in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, an official said. Based on a tip-off, a car, which had entered into Jhalawar from Binda toll plaza, was stopped for checking....

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that has seen some consumers rush to stock up. Long queues formed in recent weeks at fuel stations in Botswanas capital, G...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

President Donald Trumps former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison, weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, his attorney Jeffrey ...

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020