Pandemic claims life of another cop in Mumbai, 45 dead so far

Pandemic claims life of another cop in Mumbai, 45 dead so farPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:09 IST
A 41-year-old police sub-inspector(PSI) who had tested positive for coronavirus died at ahospital in the city on Thursday, an official said
So far 45 personnel of the city police have died dueto the virus infection
The PSI was attached to Vikhroli police station. Aresident of neighbouring Thane district, he is survived bywife and two children, the official said.