Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane district inches towards 50,000 COVID-19 case mark

With the addition of 1,793 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 48,856, a senior official said. Another official said the adjoining Palghar district has so far recorded 8,403 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:08 IST
Thane district inches towards 50,000 COVID-19 case mark

With the addition of 1,793 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 48,856, a senior official said. As many as 50 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,454, said the official from the district collectorate.

With the addition of 1,793 cases in the district, the count has now reached 48,856, he said. A Thane city police spokesman said a constable attached to the Kasarwadavali police station died in the evening due to coronavirus.

The official said Kalyan city added the maximum 580 cases, taking the total to 10,931, while 348 more persons tested positive in Thane city, pushing up the count to 12,053. The tally in Mira Bhayander stood at 4,993, he said.

Thane city reported 16 deaths, while Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi recorded nine and eight fatalities, respectively, the official said. Another official said the adjoining Palghar district has so far recorded 8,403 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayor helps paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the street mural would be a symbol of hate. De Blasio wa...

Greek police use teargas on crowds protesting against demonstration law

Greek police used teargas to disperse demonstrators gathered outside parliament on Thursday to denounce a draft law attempting to regulate street protests in the country.About 10,000 demonstrators rallied outside parliament holding banners ...

For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Armys elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a yearslong campaign to move women into the militarys front-line combat jobs. The uni...

Two arms smugglers held with 10 pistols in Rajasthan

Two alleged arms smugglers were arrested with 10 country-made pistols on Thursday in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, an official said. Based on a tip-off, a car, which had entered into Jhalawar from Binda toll plaza, was stopped for checking....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020