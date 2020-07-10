Left Menu
Funding for COVID-19 Community Fund for women and girls to be doubled

"Women and girls across the country have suffered because of the effects of COVID-19, and I am pleased to announce financial support for 155 community groups doing the much-needed mahi," says Julie Anne Genter.

Updated: 10-07-2020 07:15 IST
Funding for COVID-19 Community Fund for women and girls to be doubled
“This funding will support NGOs to be sustainable and make the difference we need in communities to support women and girls in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Minister Genter said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter today announced that funding for the COVID-19 Community Fund for women and girls will be doubled, as the first successful funding applications for the initial $1million were revealed.

"Women and girls across the country have suffered because of the effects of COVID-19, and I am pleased to announce financial support for 155 community groups doing the much-needed mahi," says Julie Anne Genter.

"Initially, the Community Fund was set to allocate $1million, but due to overwhelming demand, the Government has now decided to double the fund to a total of $2million.

"I am here today with the Benefit Education Service Trust (BEST) in Upper Hutt, who have received funding to assist paying one beneficiary advocate at the living wage rate for 52 weeks. The work this group do in the community is immense and supports women and girls to access their benefit entitlements.

"Services provided by successful applicants range from support for single mothers who have lost their jobs; mental health services; support for women experiencing violence; kaupapa Māori services; essential supplies such as food, nappies, period products, and blankets for marginalised women and girls; support for retraining; as well as increased support for volunteers that support women and girls.

"An external panel selected a range of NGOs that support women and girls from across the country. As a result of COVID-19 and lockdown, they have been under financial pressure, at a moment when some people need their help more than ever.

"This funding will support NGOs to be sustainable and make the difference we need in communities to support women and girls in Aotearoa New Zealand," Minister Genter said.

The funding for the COVID-19 Community Fund was allocated to the Ministry for Women in Budget 2020 as part of the Government's COVID-19 response package.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

