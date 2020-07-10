Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP, says police
Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur.PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-07-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 08:27 IST
Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur. ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital." After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead
The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would come in the postmortem report.
