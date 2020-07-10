Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP: Police

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter in Bahraich district on Friday, a senior police official said here. "Panna Yadav alias Suman Yadav was surrounded by a team of STF and local police in Ahiranpurwa village in Hardi area. He died in an exchange of fire," ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Yadav was wanted in over three dozen cases, including that of murder, loot, dacoity and those under the Gangster Act, he said. These cases were lodged against him in Mahrajganj, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Azamgarh and Lakhimpur districts, he said.

He once fled from the Gorkahpur jail and also thrashed a jailor, the ADG said..