Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 cops injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey: UP Police

Four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey, said IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 09:41 IST
4 cops injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey: UP Police
IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal speaking to reporters on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey, said IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal. "Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter with the police today. Four police personnel have also been injured," IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal told reporters here.

The injured personnel are currently being treated at a hospital. ADG Zone Kanpur Jay Narayan Singh added, "The car had overturned and taking advantage of the situation, he (Dubey) snatched a pistol from the police and tried to escape. He also fired shots at the police. Dubey sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead."

More details are awaited. Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. Sinc...

Criminal is dead, but what about those who aided the criminal: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Vikas Dubey encounter

Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked what about those who aided the criminal. The criminal is dead, but what about those who...

Kazakhstan denies Chinese reports of pneumonia deadlier than coronavirus

Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect on Friday a warning by Chinas embassy for its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia in the central Asian nation that it described as being more lethal than the coronavirus.In a statement late o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states stoked concern about economic recovery, while investors looked forward to earnings season.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020