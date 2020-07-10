SC disposes of ex-Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh's bail plea in corruption case

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a bail plea filed by former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh, who is being probed in an alleged corruption case after it was apprised that the accused was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and BR Gavai disposed of the petition Yadav Singh.

The apex court had on July 8 asked the Allahabad High Court to take up the matter on the same day and make a decision on the bail matter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, recently, filed three charge sheets in a special Ghaziabad court against Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority.

The former Noida chief engineer, Yadav Singh, is accused of allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. The CBI has said that the assets were allegedly acquired by him between 2004 and 2015. Singh and his wife's income allegedly increased exponentially by 500 and 1,400 times respectively during his term as the chief engineer in Noida according to the CBI.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Singh, the then chief engineer, and his associates. The ED had in July 2019 also attached properties worth Rs 89 lakhs belonging to Yadav Singh and family in an alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering case. (ANI)